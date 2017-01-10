Roads still icy, significant melting expected Tuesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Winter weather is still holding on in most of North Carolina right now, even though warmer temperatures are expected later this week.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for 62 of the state’s 100 counties stretching from Robbinsville in extreme western North Carolina east to Tarboro.

The advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

The weather service says there is still ice and snow on many roads in the state.

Snow and ice that melted on Sunday and Monday re-froze overnight and black ice was still a problem in some spots Tuesday morning.

Police departments and sheriff’s offices across central North Carolina have warned drivers that roads are still slick Tuesday morning, mostly on secondary roads.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low 40s by Tuesday afternoon and then not go below freezing for at least the rest of the week.

Temperatures towards the end of the week are expected to reach nearly 70.

Because of the dangerous secondary roads and the fact that melting won’t occur until the afternoon, many schools in the area canceled classes again Tuesday.

Although many roads have been in poor condition since Saturday, there have been few serious wrecks reported in the area and across the state. At least two people died in crashes on icy roads in North Carolina, but the numbers could have been higher if the storm hit during the week and not the weekend.

Forecasters originally predicted up to 10 inches of snow in parts of central North Carolina, but a late northwest shift of the winter storm dumped mostly sleet and only some snow in the Triangle and surrounding areas. The Triad received around 8 inches of snow.