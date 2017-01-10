SC teen gets probation for shooting puppy with BB gun 18 times

A Rock Hill teenager, accused of shooting a 6-week-old puppy 18 times with a BB gun in February 2016, pleaded guilty in court Monday.

De’Monte Douglas, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of ill treatment of animals. Douglas was sentenced to 18 months of probation under the youthful offender act.

RELATED: Puppy shot with BB gun in SC reunited with man who saved him

Prosecutors read details of the crime that captured the attention of animal lovers well beyond York County.

“There were 18 BBs inside the puppy’s body. The vet could not remove any of the BBs due to the young age of the puppy and all did thankfully miss the puppy’s vital organs,” said Megan Fuller, a deputy solicitor prosecuting the case.

The shooting took place at a Rock Hill apartment complex. Douglas was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Rock Hill Police also charged a second juvenile in connection with the case. In court, prosecutors said it was Douglas who fired the BB gun.

“The juvenile co-defendant admitted that he’d said he would shoot the puppy, but claimed that before he could, Mr. Douglas unloaded the entire clip of BBs on the puppy and did not let the juvenile shoot at all,” Fuller said.

After the incident, Douglas’ family members defended him and said he promised he had not shot the puppy. Family members did not want to speak following the court hearing.

RELATED: 2 teens charged after puppy shot 18 times with BB gun

Douglas’ public defender told a judge that his client did not have a criminal record and was making progress towards his Graduation Equivalency Diploma.

“He’s standing before your honor today saying I did this, I made this mistake, but our youthful offender act was put in place to allow a young man such as him to not have this wreck the rest of his life,” said Devon Nielson, a public defender representing Douglas in court.

The puppy recovered after help from Ebenezer Animal Hospital. Workers named him Brody. Now, Brody has been adopted by a family with a young girl who lost her therapy dog.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.