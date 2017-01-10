Some Triangle businesses profiting after snow and ice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many businesses are raking in the cash this week as people deal with the aftermath of the weekend winter storm.

“Basically the storm and inclement weather made my car really dirty, so I needed to come out here and clean it,” said Ellie Pace.

Pace was one of many people cleaning the salt off of their cars at American Frog car wash off Wake Forest Road.

“Salt goes down, we call it the white gold,” said Kevin Spivey of American Frog.

Spivey, who is vice president and general manager for American Frog, said his company does much better in the winter than in the summer.

He said that as the week goes on they’ll just keep getting busier.

“This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for, this is where the car wash industry really shines, this is where we’re going to make our money,” said Spivey.

For many, a quick car wash is all that is needed for a car after a winter storm, but for an unlucky few, they’re taking their cars to auto body shops around the area.

In the Triangle alone, troopers say there were about 700 accidents this past weekend.

“It’s chaos,” said Susanne Jones.

Jones is the general manager of Coats Auto Body and Paint.

She said she expects her team to be working long days over the next few weeks with the sudden influx of cars involved in crashes on icy roads.

“We’ve already started scheduling cars into the end of February,” said Jones.

Just like the car wash, Jones says she expects the volume of calls will only increase as the week goes on.

AAA Carolinas reports on Monday they received about 1,100 calls for dead batteries because of single-digit temperatures.

AAA officials said this is nearly double the normal amount of calls they receive.