WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man has been arrested and charged with raping a teen girl, warrants show.

Joseph Calise, 48, of 2009 Rainy Lake Street, faces two charges of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger.

According to court documents, Calise had sex with a teen girl on at least two occasions between Dec. 28, 2016 and Jan. 2.

Calise is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

His first court date is set for Jan. 10.