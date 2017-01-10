Wake officials weigh safety, check back roads as they decide closings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Wake County officials decide whether to open schools for the day, their “primary concern is secondary roads,” said Lisa Luten, the school system’s communications director.

“That’s the majority of the roads the buses have to negotiate,” she said.

Officials check to see if buses can safely travel those streets and roads and whether students can safely wait at bus stops.

The question, Luten said, comes down to one of safety.

Also Tuesday, crews were working to clear carpool lanes and access roads, though Luten was unable to say how many have been cleared of ice.