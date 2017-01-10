Woman ‘lucky’ to be alive after truck hits bridge, crashing rocks into car

INDIANAPOLIS (WNCN) — A driver is lucky to be alive after pieces of a damaged overpass crashed into her windshield in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465.

Police told WISH-TV in Indianapolis a semi hauling a car compactor struck the overpass, resulting in the massive damage.

Investigators believe the machinery somehow activated itself, causing it to become taller and hit the bridge carrying Rockville Road over the interstate.

Wayne Township Fire Department posted on Twitter that the woman is “one lucky lady after sections of the overpass fell into her car.”

Photos Tweeted by the fire department showed two large rocks inside the woman’s car — one in the driver’s side floor area.

Sections of the overpass crashed through the windshield of 28-year-old Christine Haraburda’s car.

Haraburda was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In all, six vehicles were damaged in the crash or by falling debris, according to police.

No one else was injured.

The crash damaged four of about 14 load-bearing girders, according to INDOT.

Crews will be working to remove those girders over the next few days. Steel-reinforced beams will also have to be removed and replaced.

— Media General and WISH-TV contributed to this report