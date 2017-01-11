Armed man robs 2 Garner businesses in 2 days, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are looking for a man they believe is linked to two armed robberies in two days last week.

In the both robberies the man was armed with a knife, according Garner Police.

The first incident happened Friday around 11:38 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel at 1595 Mechanical Blvd.

The armed man jumped over the hotel’s front desk and demanded money from the clerk, according to Garner police. He managed to get away with $114, police said.

The next night, a man went to an Econo Lodge motel and approached the counter, but then left. Police said the counter was much higher at the Econo Lodge than at Best Western or the robber’s next target – a store.

After leaving the Econo Lodge, the man robbed the Family Fare store at 1535 N.C. Highway 70 east at 10:15 p.m.

In the Family Fare robbery, the man went behind the counter, found the clerk in a back room and then demanded money, police said.

Police said they want to interview the man who was captured on surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919.772.8810 or our crime tip line at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.