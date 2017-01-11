Cary woman still haunted by Florida airport shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman is still dealing with the trauma five days after several people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida.

“The scariest part of the whole thing was not knowing where we were safe,” said Sue Daum.

On Friday, Daum was flying home from Fort Lauderdale, after a business trip. She said that while at the TSA check-in area she saw a mob of people running toward her.

RELATED: 5 dead, 8 wounded in airport shooting; US veteran arrested

“People just kept yelling ‘run!,’ people ‘yelled don’t look back’,” said Daum.

She said people were also yelling “active shooter.”

Daum said that she left everything behind and took off running. While running along with the crowd, her mind was empty she says focused only on surviving.

“I was just kind of running on my adrenaline, so it didn’t really settle in until I got away from there,” said Daum.

She said three separate times she was forced to run from possible threats. It wasn’t until she was taken onto the runway and into a private hanger when she felt safe.

“It’s undeniably the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had,” she said.

Five days later, Daum is back home in Cary, but she says the feeling of terror and fear from the traumatic event still haunts her.

“For the most part I’m fine, because I have to keep going. Life doesn’t stop just because I went through this,” she said.

Five people were killed in the shooting eight others wounded

Esteban Santiago was charged with the crime and may face the death penalty.