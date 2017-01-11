Crime alert issued at NC Central following armed robbery of female student

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University police are investigating an apparent armed robbery that occurred near campus Tuesday night, the university said in a crime alert issued to students, faculty and staff.

According to the alert, officers were dispatched to Eagle Landing in reference to a student who reported that she was robbed at the corner of Dupree and Merrick streets around 7:30 p.m.

The student told authorities that she was standing in the roadway near the Farrison Newton Communications Building when she was confronted by two unknown men. One of the men walked up to her and took out a black handgun and demanded her purse, she said. The suspect took the purse and fled toward a house near Dupree Street.

The first suspect is described as a male, approximately 20-25 years old, around 6 feet tall, wearing all black with a black hoodie. This suspect was the one armed with a gun.

The second suspect is described as a man with a heavy build and dreadlocks, approximately 20-25 years old, 5-feet-5 and was wearing all black with a black hoodie.

Any person(s) having information regarding this incident should contact the NCCU Police Department immediately at 919-530-6106.