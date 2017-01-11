Dr. Campbell: Diet drinks may not be any better for your health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sugar is pervasive in our diet and nearly 75 percent of all processed foods and beverages contain added sugar.

Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is up nearly five-fold since the 1950s.

Sugar puts all of us at risk for weight gain and obesity, which can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Because of this, many Americans have turned to artificially sweetened beverages as an alternative to sugar.

Now, a new study shows that artificially sweetened beverages may also pose a significant health threat.

What are the risks associated with sugary beverages?

Sugary beverages account for one-third of all the beverages consumed by teens in the U.S. today. They contain high amounts of sugar but have no nutritional value. There is good scientific evidence that sugary beverage consumption significantly increase your risk of becoming overweight.

What about diet drinks—are they any better?

A new study published in PLOS Medicine this week argues that artificially sweetened beverages are just as ineffective at weight loss as full sugar beverages.

Artificial sweeteners may actually stimulate sweet taste receptors and cause the gut to release certain hormones that actually increase appetite and result in consumption of other high calorie foods that can lead to obesity.

The artificial sweeteners are often several times sweeter than regular sugar and can lead to even more intense cravings for sweets. Observational studies have shown that consumption of artificially sweetened beverages have been associated with increased body mass index, and risk of type two diabetes. Other randomized controlled trials have shown artificial sweeteners have no effect on weight loss.

What do you recommend for a healthy drink?

Obesity is epidemic in the U.S. today. Remember that almost all diet drinks, flavored waters and other “diet drinks” have artificial sweeteners. Ideally, we should read food labels. If there are added sugars or sweeteners—avoid them. Look for sparkling water or tap water. Occasional consumption of diet drinks is OK, but avoid sugar-added drinks altogether.

