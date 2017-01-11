Dr. Campbell: Study shows benefits of weekend-only exercise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We all agree that exercise is good for us and that there are many health benefits associated with regular physical activity. However, Many of us are weekend warriors and only are able to carve out time for fitness on Saturday and Sunday. Just how effective is this type of exercise regimen on our health? Recently researchers examined this question and the results are fairly surprising.

What are the health benefits of regular exercise?

Regular physical activity improves overall health in a number of ways. The CDC recommends at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of weekly moderate exercise in order maintain a healthy body body weight, lower cholesterol and maintain a normal blood pressure

Those of us who exercise regularly are at lower risk for heart disease and stroke

What did this new study show us?

Researchers looked at nearly 64,000 patients from the UK and Scotland. They identified four exercise patterns — inactive, meaning no physical activity; insufficiently active, meaning less than 150 minutes per week; active, meaning at least 150 minutes a week spread over the entire week; and weekend warrior, meaning 150 minutess over one to two sessions on the weekends. Overall, the study showed that weekend warrior, insufficient, and regular physical activity may all reduce the risk of mortality, regardless of the exercising frequency. This suggests that the message is to simply move.

What is the take away from this new research?

The bottom line is that the frequency of exercise seems not to matter — just that you get off the couch and move when it comes to reaping the benefits of exercise. Obviously if your goals are to train for a marathon or other type of competition, regular exercise spread throughout the week is best for you. But if your goal is to simply improve your overall health and stay in shape, the weekend warrior plans does work and does lower overall mortality, blood pressure and cardiac risk. The take home message is simply to move. Get your 150 minutes a week in every week, no matter how you get it.

