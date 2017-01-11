Durham gas station is robbed twice in 4 days, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for the three thieves that they say are responsible for two separate robberies at the same Durham gas station.

The first robbery happened Friday evening at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Miami Boulevard in Durham.

In that robbery, two masked men pointed guns at the cashier and customers and demanded cash.

Then, four days later on Tuesday, a man was trying to make a purchase at the same store. But, when his card was declined he demanded money, officials said.

Ben Chick-Wana says he was behind the register during the first incident.

“I didn’t even have time to think. They were just like ‘open the register.’ I did, I opened it. I see here is my life. Not even my own life but my customers lives, too,” said store cashier Ben Cikwana.

In addition to the taking cash from the register, authorities say they stole money from the cashier and customers.

Chick-Wana says the thieves took $15 from his pocket and broke his cell phone.

Anyone with information about these robbery is asked to contact Detective E. Hoskins at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.