Fayetteville man charged with sex crimes against child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been charged with sex crimes against a child, police said.

Jenkins Gaston Ford, 58, of the 2200 block of Progress Street in Fayetteville, is charged with two counts of statutory rape, a count of first-degree sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to Fayetteville police.

Officials believe the crimes took place from 2011 to 2013. Ford was a friend of the victim’s family, police said.

Ford is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond, according to police.