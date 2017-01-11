Fayetteville police searching for missing teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Travis Burns, 16, was reported missing Dec. 29, 2016 by his family, police said. The teen is believed to have traveled to South Carolina and often goes by the name “Arron.”

Burns is described as a white male who is approximately 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, has white/pink/red hair, hazel eyes and a double lip piercing.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Travis Burns, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective S. Jordan with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-8859, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).