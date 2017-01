MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident has closed I-40 lanes in both directions in Wake County on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported around 4:10 p.m. at exit 284, which is Airport Blvd., according to the N.C. DOT.

The left eastbound lane is closed and the three left westbound lanes are closed.

It’s unclear what spurred the lane closures. The N.C. State Highway Patrol said that a crash is not causing the lane closures.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of I-40.