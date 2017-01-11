Legislature kicks off new session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina House and Senate have officially started their two-year session.

The General Assembly met for a few hours Wednesday for the ceremonial swearings-in of the 170 legislators elected in November, then adjourn for two weeks.

The legislature will be run by the same Republican leaders who held the top chamber positions during the past two years.

The House on Wednesday elected Rep. Tim Moore of Cleveland County to a second two-year term as speaker, while the Senate leader is Phil Berger of Rockingham, is entering his fourth term at the post. Each was the nominee of their respective Republican caucus and had no announced opposition.

Berger’s family and hometown featured prominently in the Senate’s pomp and circumstance. His granddaughter sang the national anthem and his son – Court of Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr. – swore him in to the leadership job. Moore took the speaker’s oath from Associate Justice Paul Newby.

All House and Senate members also have been sworn in. They’ll get down to legislative business when they reconvene Jan. 25.

Wednesday’s one-day organizational session at the North Carolina General Assembly wrapped up with the election of chamber officers, including the successor to the longtime state House administrator.

House members chose James White to succeed Denise Weeks as principal clerk. Weeks has been principal clerk since 1993 and worked for nearly 40 years in the chamber. White has worked under Weeks since 2012.

The House on Wednesday also elected Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy to serve as speaker pro tempore, which is the chamber’s No. 2 leader. She succeeds Paul Stam of Apex, who didn’t seek re-election to the House. The deputy Senate leader will again be Louis Pate of Mount Olive. Senators re-elected Sara Lang as their principal clerk.