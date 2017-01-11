Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while getting out of car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accidentally shot and killed himself while getting out of his car in a parking lot in Raleigh Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a parking lot at 6500 Creedmoor Road in connection with a “Code Blue” call concerning an adult male around 8 a.m. Code Blue is the code generally used when a subject is believed to be deceased or in immediate need of resuscitation.

The man died from an accidentally self-inflicted gunshot wound he suffered as he was exiting his car, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name, but did say he was 44 years old.