Mom posts Fayetteville bullying incident on Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville mother is pleading for help after a disturbing act of bullying is captured on camera.

Mom Alice Phillips posted the video of Facebook and it went viral.

The incident happened Tuesday while her 13-year-old son was walking home from middle school.

In the video, one brother is bullied while the other is recording what’s happening.

The child’s mother says this isn’t the first time her child was bullied at Douglas Byrd Middle School.

The incident unfolded as Chris Skarezyski was walking home from school and began getting picked on by a 13-year-old girl.

“These these kids were walking up on us and the girl was mainly calling me names,” Chris said.

The video was shot by Chris’ 11-year-old brother who began recording the video when he saw his brother get attacked.

“When she punched him I whipped out my phone and started recording. She tackled him that’s where the video came from,” brother Alex Skarezyski said.

When Chris’ mom saw the video she filed a report with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. She said it’s not the first time her son has been bullied at the school and she’s very upset about it.

“It’s heartbreaking… I go to bed crying because my kid comes home from school crying on a daily basis because he’s been bullied at school,” said mom Alice Phillips.

The sheriffs office confirmed a police report has been filed but said it’s not available to the public because it hasn’t been completed.

Phillips says when she went to the school Wednesday, the vice principal told her the girl who attacked her son has been sent to another school.

When CBS North Carolina asked the school to confirm the transfer information, we were told by a school official they would have no comment.

Meanwhile, the mother said she wants the school to make bullying education more prominent.