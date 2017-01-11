NC businessman killed at his home, possible suspect sought

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A homicide investigation is underway in Iredell County according to Sheriff Darren Campbell.

“Deputies responded last night around 7:30 to a 911 call on Shiloh Road,” Sheriff Campbell said. “Once deputies arrived they saw an individual through a window. They went around the house trying to get access to the house, which they did, once inside they discovered that the individual had succumbed to his injuries.”

The victim has now been identified as Hugh Lee Moose, 80. Moose owned Hugh’s Sheet Metal and also had rental properties, according to neighbors.

The brother-in-law of Hugh Moose says he was with him on Tuesday night in the time just before the homicide occurred.

“Maybe I should have stayed around a little longer, always wonder what you could have done, nothing I can do now,” Major said.

“At this time it’s being investigated as a homicide. We’re waiting on the exact cause of death and possibly a motive to the crime,” Sheriff Campbell said.

Overnight and on Wednesday morning, Iredell County deputies were canvassing the area in the 500 block of Shiloh Road near Henderson Road, taking photos inside and outside the home.

Late Wednesday afternoon new information was released, including a description of a possible suspect.

According to Sheriff Campbell, detectives are attempting to identify a man who was seen in the area of the Moose home.

The man is described as white, around 5’10, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing light brown Carhartt type/style overalls with a dark colored backpack.

He was seen on foot in the area of 577 Shiloh Road, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was last observed on a side road off of Shiloh Road.

Sheriff Campbell is asking for the help of the public in the case.

Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of, or who had contact with the unidentified man, or with any information in regard to the homicide of Hugh Moose are ask to call the newly established Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Team will be monitoring the phone and callers may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.