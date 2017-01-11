NC man accused of trying to hire man to kill woman’s unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies have accused a Jacksonville man of attempting to hire a man to kick a woman in the stomach to end her pregnancy.

20-year-old Logan Michael Hughes was arrested Tuesday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with solicitation to assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Hughes attempted to hire a man to kick the 30-year-old pregnant woman in the stomach so as to kill her baby, according to Maj. Chris Thomas with the sheriff’s office.

The man never went through with the attack, and the woman was never hurt or injured.

Hughe’s bond was set at $10,000.