NC woman’s dog that ran off at crash scene is found, reports say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog has been found after he ran off from his North Carolina owner in the chaos of a major car crash more than a week ago.

WBTV reported that Lindsey Jennings was involved in a head-on crash in Indian Trail on Jan. 3.

At the scene, Jennings’ 6-year-old pit bull named Cato ran off and disappeared, according to the TV station.

Jennings is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries and her family was searching for Cato for several days.

The family put up flyers and even offered a $500 reward.

WBTV did not provide details about how and where Cato was found, but on Wednesday the TV station Tweeted a new photo of him with the good news.

Previous story: Family desperate to find NC woman’s dog that ran off after brutal crash