Officials release new renderings of baseball stadium for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is getting closer to building a stadium for their new minor league baseball team.

Officials on Wednesday released the latest renderings for the proposed stadium.

RELATED: Click here for more images of the ballpark plans (pdf file)

The stadium will hold just over 4,900 people and include six luxury suites and a party deck.

Plans call for 18 different concession stands around the park and a 10,000 square-foot kids zone.

The team will play their first two seasons at Campbell University as the Buies Creek Astros until the stadium is complete.

The city stresses that the latest renderings are all subject to change.