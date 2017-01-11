Orange County library closes after major water leak

AMY_HS_00000 By Published:
Fans drying out the Orange County main library on Wednesday after a major water leak. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina.
Fans drying out the Orange County main library on Wednesday after a major water leak. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Main Public Library will be closed through Friday following significant flooding.

Library staff said the boiler malfunctioned, causing water to leak into the building.

The water damaged areas and collections on the first and second floors. Officials estimate about 920 items were ruined by the water.

The specific cause of the boiler malfunction has not been determined, said Orange County Library Director Lucinda Munger.

Munger told CBS North Carolina she discovered the damage Tuesday and alerted the town.

All classes and events scheduled for the library on  Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.

The Cybrary and the Carrboro branches will be open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s