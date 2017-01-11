Orange County library closes after major water leak

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Main Public Library will be closed through Friday following significant flooding.

Library staff said the boiler malfunctioned, causing water to leak into the building.

The water damaged areas and collections on the first and second floors. Officials estimate about 920 items were ruined by the water.

The specific cause of the boiler malfunction has not been determined, said Orange County Library Director Lucinda Munger.

Munger told CBS North Carolina she discovered the damage Tuesday and alerted the town.

All classes and events scheduled for the library on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.

The Cybrary and the Carrboro branches will be open.