Oregon trooper on the mend after being shot 12 times on Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Trooper who was seriously injured in a shootout with a murder suspect on Christmas Day is recovering well, his brother says.

In an update on his GoFundMe page, Jeff Cederberg shared the latest on his brother’s condition. He said 32-year-old Nic Cederberg is finally able to enjoy a change of scenery — he’s allowed to roam OHSU in a wheelchair with supervision.

Nic gave his brother permission to share some of the details of the injuries he sustained in the shootout. Nic was hit by 12 bullets — 5 were stopped by his bullet proof vest. The 7 other rounds hit Nic in the arms, torso and back. Jeff said Nic’s lungs were injured and he was nearly paralyzed.

Nic still has a bullet lodged in his lower spine and will for the rest of his life, his brother said.

Jeff also shared that when other officers arrived, about 2 minutes after Nic was shot, they packed his bullet wounds before he was taken to the hospital.

Nic is a 7-year veteran of the Oregon State Police and his wife Hayley Shelton, is an officer with the Portland Police Bureau.

What happened

On Christmas night, police were called to the 11900 block of SW King James Place because shots were fired. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman’s body.

A suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was seen driving away and a chase ensued. It ended with an exchange of gunfire off Hwy 99W. Tylka was killed in the shootout and is suspected of killing his wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand.