State board recommends Kestrel Heights abandon high school program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a scandal over diplomas at a Durham charter school, a state board has recommended the school end their high school program.

An internal review at Kestrel Heights Charter School discovered 160 students at the school received diplomas from 2008 to 2016 without meeting the requirements to do so.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board recommended that Kestrel Heights end its high school program and become only a K-8 school effective July 1 of this year.

The recommendation made to the N.C. Board of Education was one of three from the charter school board regarding the future of Kestrel Heights.

RELATED: Unearned diplomas blamed on ‘systematic breakdown’ at Durham charter school

Another recommendation is that Kestrel Heights updates their board every six months. Another recommendation is that Kestrel Heights come up with a remedy to the diploma issue that is at no cost to students and makes an effort to contact all impacted.

The internal investigation into the diploma scandal found that students were missing credits in subjects such as science, math and physical education.

The investigation also found a “systematic breakdown” by principals and a counselor over an eight-year period.

Two principals and one guidance counselor were found to be involved in not providing the proper support, according to the internal review.

All three of those administrators are no longer employed by the school.