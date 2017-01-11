Veterans group to march in inaugural parade

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of North Carolina veterans is getting ready for a trip to Washington D.C. to be a part of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. These men are out to draw attention to Vietnam veterans, whom they say have been overlooked.

Brock Nicholson flew helicopters for a year in Vietnam while he served in the U.S. Army.

“We did troop insertions, troop extractions, medical evacuations, resupply. Basically it’s a pickup truck used in Vietnam,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson explains his old job casually, but his crew was in danger often and routinely took fire.

“I flew in the mountains, so all of our resupply was done with sling loads underneath the aircraft,” he said.

Nicholson is a part of North Carolina’s Vietnam Helicopter Pilots group. There are around 130 members in the state, 30 of whom will be traveling to Washington D.C. next week to be in the president’s inaugural parade.

The group will have six helicopters in the parade with them. They are all borrowed from the U.S. military. The Iroquois is the largest aircraft the group has, and the pilots call it a Huey. The military has replaced the Huey with Black Hawks, but Nicholson says the chopper is a symbol of the Vietnam War.

“But you know a lot of younger kids don’t even know what Vietnam is. They’ll say, ‘What was Vietnam?’” said Nicholson.

Nicholson and his veteran’s group try to educate folks wherever they go about Huey’s and their pilots. This will be their third appearance in an inaugural parade and another chance to show their pride for the country.

“I think it’s meaningful that there’s recognition by the president elect and the whole new administration that we were an important part of history,” he said.

The group leaves for Washington next Wednesday. Thursday their vehicles and helicopters will undergo a security check. Friday the will get in line bright and early for the actual parade.