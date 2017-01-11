Woman and 2 men charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and two men were charged with attempted murder Tuesday after a Goldsboro man was shot and beaten last month, police say.

The incident happened on Dec. 18 around 5:10 p.m. when a man was shot while behind a residence at 911 Fairview Circle, Apartment B, according to Goldsboro police.

After the man was shot, he was beaten, according to police.

He was first taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and transferred to Vidant for further treatment.

Two of the suspects live at the apartment where the shooting took place, according to police.

Daquan Simms, 19, Dakwan Bizzell, 22, and Sharese Cooper, 30, are charged with attempted murder in the incident.

Cooper and Bizzell were arrested at their residence at 911 Fairview Circle, Apartment B, police said.

Simms was arrested at his home at 912 N. Madison Ave., officials said.

Each suspect is being held on a $500,000 bond.