Woman stole from Fayetteville high school boosters’ group, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have accused a Spring Lake woman of stealing from a Fayetteville high school boosters group.

Pine Forest High School Principal David Culbreth told officials he’d been told someone was stealing from the Pine Forest Athletic Boosters by helping themselves to cash from the concessions take at sporting events.

When deputies looked at security camera video from a Dec. 9 basketball game, they saw Latoya Rhodes, 32, take money out of the cash box and slip it into her pocket, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhodes, who lives in the 2200 block of Brinkley Drive, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felonious embezzlement, according deputies.

She received a $1,000 unsecured bond.