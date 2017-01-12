Authorities investigating armed robbery, shooting at Wake Forest motel

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after Wake Forest officers responded to an armed robbery call at a motel Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Sleep Inn off of Wake Union Church Road, near Capital Boulevard. According to police, they received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery at the motel.

Raleigh-Wake County emergency officials confirmed that they dispatched crews to a shooting call at the motel.

Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital, but police wouldn’t say what the victim’s injuries are or their condition.

Police said none of the guests at the motel had to leave their rooms because of the incident. They also haven’t said if there’s been any arrests or if they’re actively searching for someone.

Police and hotel staff are reviewing surveillance video at the motel.