Cooper campaign spends $24M on way to election victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Roy Cooper’s campaign ended up outspending Republican Pat McCrory by $7.5 million during the campaign cycle capped by Cooper narrowly defeating the incumbent governor.

Their campaign committees filed with the State Board of Elections year-end finance reports due by midnight Wednesday. It showed Cooper’s committee spending $24.3 million during the four-year cycle that ended Dec. 31 compared to $16.8 million by McCrory. The margin helped Cooper run more television ads than McCrory.

Cooper won by about 10,000 votes over McCrory in a race that went overtime while election officials examined Republican allegations of voter fraud supported by McCrory and recounted some votes.

McCrory’s team created a legal defense fund to raise money for post-election attorneys, research and consulting fees. The fund reported to the board spending $260,000 through December.