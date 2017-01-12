Fayetteville teacher removed from class for using racial slur suspended

ap logo By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A Cumberland County teacher who was reassigned to the district office after officials investigated a report that she used a racial slur to refer to a student has been suspended for a second time.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Victoria Maultsby, who taught English at Pine Forest High School, was suspended without pay last week. Superintendent Frank Till Jr. isn’t saying what prompted the latest action, but said Maultsby has a right to appeal the suspension.

Maultsby’s original punishment was a five-day suspension without pay from Nov. 14-18. School officials say the white teacher used a racial slur while referring to a black student.

School officials said Maultsby had no previous suspensions, demotions or other actions against her. She has been at the school since 2006.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s