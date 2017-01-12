Fayetteville police charge man with murdering fiancée

Related Coverage Car sought in shooting that killed woman outside Fayetteville bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The fiancé of a woman murdered at a Fayetteville nightclub in November is one of two people charged in her death.

Fayetteville police announced Thursday the arrest of David Martin, 45, and Antonia Monroe, 52, in connection with the November 8 murder of Albana Nika.

Martin, Nika’s fiancé, and Monroe were each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Albana, 40, of Boston died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot outside “Jumpers Nite Life” in the 500 block of Reilly Road.

She and a man were just outside the establishment when someone fired “numerous” shots, police said.

Both Martin and Monroe are being held are the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Albana Nika is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message.