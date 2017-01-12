Holly Springs group to help home dogs rescued from Korean dog meat farm

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A rescue group based in Holly Springs will help international rescuers as they find homes for dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, Humane Society International said.

Dogs from the farm in Wonju, South Korean, are headed to America, Canada and the United Kingdom, the group said. The group was able to save 200 dogs from the farm, according to a news release, which said the group has managed six dog meat farm closures, rescuing 770 dogs, since January 2015.

The dogs rescued range from cocker spaniels and beagles to Pyrenees, mastiffs and Jindos, a Korean breed.

The owner of the latest farm approached the humane society after her daughter urged her to transition to another line of work.

The farm was located in Gangwon province, where the 2018 Winter Olympics is set to be held.

The society is working to ban the trade in dog meat, and is pointing to the upcoming Olympics as a catalyst for the change.

“These rescued dogs will soon experience the compassion and care of humans that is not afforded to them at these farms,” said Adam Parascandola, the group’s director of animal protection and crisis response, in a news release. They will serve as ambassadors for the millions of others still suffering on dog meat farms in South Korea.”

The dogs coming to America will go to shelters in Washington, D.C., Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

In North Carolina, Pawfect Match Rescue, which lists a Holly Springs address, will be helping to place the dogs, according to the humane society.