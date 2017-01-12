Juvenile mom charged with attempted murder after newborn found in plastic tub

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a juvenile has been charged with trying to kill her baby after the child was found in a plastic container in Roanoke.

Roanoke police say in a news release that officers went to the home Jan. 5 after being called to investigate suspicious circumstances involving a newborn.

Authorities say the mother first denied having the baby, but an officer heard the child cry in her bedroom.

Roanoke police spokesman Scott Leamon said in a telephone interview Thursday that the infant was found inside a medium-size plastic tub with the lid closed. Both the child and the mother were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mother was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and child neglect. She was taken to a detention center. Her age wasn’t released.

WSET-TV reports that officials say the baby remains hospitalized.