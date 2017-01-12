Man ejected, found 50 feet away after flipping Mustang on Moore County road

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was ejected from his Ford Mustang after flipping the sports car in a single-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen Road Thursday morning, the Aberdeen Times reported.

The man, who has not been identified, was ejected from his vehicle after flipping the car on South Street around 6:30 a.m., officials said.

The driver was the only occupant in the Mustang at the time of the crash. He was found on the roadside about 50 feet from the overturned car, emergency officials told the Aberdeen Times.

Crews on scene called for a helicopter to transport the victim, but weather conditions prevented one from getting to the scene. The man was instead transported by ambulance to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst in serious condition, according to the Aberdeen Times.

South Street was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately two hours while the victim was being treated and the crash investigated.

Responding to the crash were units with Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, and the Aberdeen Police Department.