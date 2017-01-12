Man robbed Durham adult store, 8 other businesses, police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Marion Daniels (Durham Police Department)
Marion Daniels (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man, arrested after the robbery of an adult store, has been accused of committing nine business robberies in the last month.

An officer spotted Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, on Crooked Creek Parkway shortly after the robbery of the Adam & Eve Adult Store at 6400 Fayetteville Road and detained him, police said.

Officers recovered a weapon when they arrested Daniels, police said.

Of the nine robberies Daniels is charged with committing, guns were seen in six and a weapon was implied in the others, according to police.

In addition to the Adam & Eve hold-up, Daniels is accused by police of the following robberies:

