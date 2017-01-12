NC woman sentenced to 22 years in prison; convicted of burglary, grand larceny in SC

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Horry County jury convicted a North Carolina woman on charges of burglary and grand larceny.

A judge sentenced her to 22 years in prison.

Kayla Gayle Wright, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina was convicted of first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

The sentences will run concurrently and Wright must serve at least 85 percent or 18.7 years of the sentence before she is eligible for release or parole.

Wright was charged along with three other co-defendants after a family home in the Green Sea area of Horry County was burglarized on April 16, 2016.

Guns, jewelry, and cash were stolen from the home. Charges for the co-defendants are pending.

Police arrested Wright a few weeks later in North Carolina and returned her to Horry County to face the charges.

Her trial began Monday, January 9 and after a day of testimony, the jury deliberated for about two hours before they convicted Wright on the charges.