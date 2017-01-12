Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on US 401 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at a Garner intersection Thursday morning, CBS North Carolina crews on scene confirmed.

The collision occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road/U.S. Route 401 and Pinewinds Drive, emergency officials said.

The left lane northbound and all southbound lanes of Fayetteville Road are closed near Pinewinds Drive as of 7:30 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Authorities did not provide any details regarding how the incident happened or if charges are expected to be filed.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Motorists are advised to take Lake Wheeler Road or U.S. Route 70 to Timber Drive in order to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.