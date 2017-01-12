Police: Tenn man assaults girlfriend with taco

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Blount County man was arrested after a domestic dispute between his girlfriend and her nephew Friday.

Stephen E. Stokes, 47, was charged with domestic violence with assault. According to the incident report, the charges stem from a fight between Stokes and his girlfriend at their Maryville home.

The woman told officers Stokes accused her of having an online dating profile, became angry and left the house before the fight got physical. When he returned home a couple hours later, she said they continued fighting.

When an adult nephew arrived at the house, the woman said she told him not to come inside. She said Stokes went outside to yell at the nephew. While Stokes was outside, she said she locked the door.

The woman said Stokes went to the neighbors house and came back at around 11:00 p.m. She said the nephew was in his room at the house.

The girlfriend said she told Stokes she was going to call 911, but he told her if she called he would “burn the house down.” She told officers when she reached for the phone Stokes grabbed a taco and smeared it on her face, pushing her down the hall.

After she yelled for the nephew to call 911, the woman said Stokes threatened to hurt the nephew. When he called the neighbors, she said Stokes attacked him. After realizing she couldn’t stop the attack, the woman said she went to the neighbor’s house for help.

Investigators found taco remnants on the victim’s face and shirt. The woman had a small cut on her lip and her nephew had red skin on his neck, according to the police.

Police said Stokes stated he had “extreme anger problems” when he was questioned at the residence. The officer also observed Stokes had a strong odor of alcohol.

Stokes was transported to the Blount County Jail. He also had warrants out for his arrest.