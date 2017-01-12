SWAT officers respond to Cameron Village, 1 in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police officers, including SWAT officers, converged on the 2000 block of Clark Avenue in Raleigh’s Cameron Village on Thursday night after a report of a break-in.

The break-in was reported at 7:42 p.m., according to Raleigh police spokesman Jim Sughrue.

Police know which building was broken into, but are working to determine if any businesses in that building were the victims of theft.

Officers detained a subject “for investigative purposes,” he said.

“Some ‘SWAT’ resources were used to clear the building to make sure no suspects remained inside,” Sughrue said. “There is no reason for public concern.”

