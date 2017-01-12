Teen severely injured in Apex machete attack, police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old girl suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete Thursday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The 18-year-old male suspect attacked the woman in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were severe lacerations.

The suspect remained at the scene and is talking with police.

CBS North Carolina will update the story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s