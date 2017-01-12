Teen severely injured in Apex machete attack, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old girl suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete Thursday afternoon in Apex, police said.

The 18-year-old male suspect attacked the woman in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were severe lacerations.

The suspect remained at the scene and is talking with police.

