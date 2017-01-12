Vigil spotlights Durham violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday night in Durham the community came together to honor six people killed last year.

They were among 43 total felled by violence in the Bull City in 2016. The year had the most homicide fatalities since 1980, nearly double the number of murders in 2014.

The Religious Coalition For a Nonviolent Durham is organizing these vigils twice a month, saying the level of violence is destroying families and communities.

“It’s horrifying, … especially for the families that experience the loss of a loved one,” said the coalition’s Ruthy Jones. “There’s nothing worse.”

The same night, Durham recorded another homicide, in a shooting on South Roxboro Street.

The next vigil will be held Jan. 26 outside Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church on Driver Street.

