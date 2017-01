Wake, Durham school systems announce make-up days following winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake and Durham school systems have announced their make-up days following winter weather that caused students to miss three days this week.

Sleet and snow fell across central North Carolina on Jan. 7 and temperatures didn’t reach above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. Although many main roads were relatively clear by Monday, secondary and neighborhood roads remained frozen over until Wednesday morning in some places.

According to the Wake County Public School System’s website, the make-up days are as follows:

Weather make-up days for Jan. 9:

Traditional-calendar schools: Friday, Jan. 27

Modified-calendar schools: Monday, Feb. 20

Leadership Academies: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Wake STEM Early College: Monday, Feb. 20

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences: Monday, March 13

Barwell Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, Jan. 14

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, Jan. 14

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, Jan. 14

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.

Weather make-up days for Jan. 10:

Traditional-calendar schools: Monday, Feb. 20

Modified-calendar schools: Monday, March 13

Leadership Academies: No make-up required.

Wake STEM Early College: Friday, March 31

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences: Thursday, April 13

Barwell Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session this week, so no make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 1

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 1

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 1

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.

Weather make-up days for Jan. 11:

Traditional-calendar schools: Friday, March 31

Modified-calendar schools: Tuesday, March 14

Leadership Academies: No make up day required.

Wake STEM Early College: Monday, May 22

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences: No make up day required.

Barwell Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Wednesday, April 19

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, Jan. 21

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, Jan. 21

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, Jan. 21

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.

As for Durham Public Schools, their make-up days are as follows:

The make-up days for Jan. 9:

Traditional calendar: Monday, Jan. 23

Year-round: Monday, March 27

City of Medicine Academy: Friday, Feb. 10

Middle College High School at Durham Tech: Monday, March 6

J.D. Clement Early College High School at NCCU: Friday, March 10

New Tech High School at Hillside: Friday, March 17

The make-up days for Jan. 10:

Traditional calendar: Monday, March 27

Year-round: Tuesday, March 28

City of Medicine Academy: Monday, March 20

Middle College High School at Durham Tech: Friday, March 17

J.D. Clement Early College High School at NCCU: Monday, April 17

New Tech High School at Hillside: Monday, April 17

The make-up days for Jan. 11:

Traditional calendar: Monday, April 17

Year-round: Wednesday, March 29

City of Medicine Academy: Monday, April 17

Middle College High School at Durham Tech: Monday, April 17

J.D. Clement Early College High School at NCCU: Wednesday, May 24

New Tech High School at Hillside: Wednesday, May 24