21-year-old faces 16 counts of breaking into vehicles in Nash County

Alex Braswell (Nash County Sheriff's Office)
ELM CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man faces more than 20 charges after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office connected him to a string of vehicle break-ins that saw currency, firearms, and other items stolen.

On Jan. 4 and 5, Nash County deputies responded to multiple vehicle break-ins in the areas of Bend of The River Road, N.C. 58, Joyner Road, Bone Cut Off Road, and Volunteer Road.

Following an investigation, Alex Braswell was named as a suspect in the break-ins and arrested.

Braswell was charged with:

  • 16 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle
  • 6 counts of misdemeanor larceny
  • Simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance
  • Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
  • Larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm

The Sheriff’s Office said currency, firearms, and other items of value were taken from vehicles.

Braswell was on probation during the time of the incidents, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He received a $90,000 secured bond.

The investigation is still on-going.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to report any suspicious activities to (252) 459-1510 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

