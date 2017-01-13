6 displaced after fire destroys house on OBX

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A family of six was displaced from a fire Friday morning at a Knotts Island home.

Crews from Virginia Beach were called around 6:50 a.m. to assist in a fire at a one-story home on Wade Avenue, on the southern end of the island.

Images from the Virginia Beach Fire Department showed heavy damage at the house, along with smoke and flames.

A Virginia Beach firefighter was injured at the scene, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say the firefighter’s injuries were not considered serious.

Four adults and two children — along with several pets — were displaced in the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

Officials say the fire was declared under control shortly after 8:30 a.m. A Virginia Beach investigator has been called to the scene to determine what caused the fire.