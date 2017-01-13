America’s favorite Netflix original series, state by state

We all have a favorite show to watch on Netflix, right?

According to CableTV.com, each state has its preference.

The website analyzed data from Google Trends in 2016 to determine which Netflix original series was the most popular in each state.

North Carolina’s favorite is “Bloodline.”

According to the results, Wisconsin likes watching “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” The series is about superhero who’s retired after getting free from a villain who controlled her mind, and now she works as a private detective.

Our neighbor Illinois prefers that Jessica Jones, too. Michigan goes for another Marvel superhero, “Daredevil.”

Our other neighbors have a little more sense of humor. Iowa prefers the prison dramedy “Orange is the new Black.” Minnesota enjoys “Lady Dynamite,” loosely based on the life of comedian Maria Bamford, who stars.

Netflix’s current hits around the water cooler, “Gilmore Girls” and “Stranger Things,” aren’t well represented, probably because they came later in the year.

Click on the map above to see the favorites for all the states or visit CableTV.com.