Apex machete attack victim suffered ‘horrible’ injuries, assistant DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County assistant district attorney described the Apex machete attack victim’s injuries as “horrible” in court Friday.

Twenty-year-old Neel Mehta attacked the woman around 3 p.m. in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

Mehta was arrested at the scene but not before the victim was severely injured.

During Mehta’s Friday court appearance, assistant district attorney Anna Davis said a 911 caller told dispatch Mehta was “trying to saw the head” off the victim during the attack.

Davis said the victim suffered “horrible” injuries to her face, the neck and hands.

Mehta had been stalking and threatening the victim and planned the attack for several weeks, Davis said.

Mehta also admitted to the crime, according to Davis.

He is being held under $2 million bond.

The victim is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.

