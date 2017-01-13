911 calls reveal frantic scene at Apex machete attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 911 calls made to report the Apex machete attack Thursday reveal the near panicked scene as bystanders felt helpless to stop the knife-wielding attacker.

Nineteen-year-old Neel Mehta attacked the woman around 3 p.m. in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

Mehta was arrested at the scene but not before the victim was severely injured.

During Mehta’s Friday court appearance, assistant district attorney Anna Davis said a 911 caller told dispatch Mehta was trying to saw the victim’s head off.

“One caller said he was apparently trying to saw off the females head,” Davis said.

The victim, who is Mehta’s ex-girlfriend, suffered “horrible” injuries to her face, the neck and hands, Davis said in court.

Apex police released a series of 911 calls Friday that revealed the brutality of the attack.

“There’s a guy assaulting a girl. He’s got a knife!” one caller said. “He’s stabbing her. She’s bleeding profusely.”

That same caller said the attacker was stepping on the victim’s throat during the attack.

“He’s slicing her head. He’s beating her up,” the caller said.

A second caller pleaded for police to arrive on the scene.

“I can’t help her,” he said. “He’s going to kill her. My God!”

A third caller said she videoed the incident.

“He can’t get away with this. She’s going to die. He’s killing her. I have video,” the caller said. “He won’t stop!”

Mehta had been stalking and threatening the victim and planned the attack for several weeks, Davis said.

“He stated she would not return his calls, emails or text messages and upon further investigation, it was determined he had been stalking her for sometime,” Davis said.

Mehta also admitted to the crime, according to Davis.

Apex police said Thursday Mehta had been charged with attempted first-degree murder but Davis said he faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Prosecutors will look to upgrade Mehta’s charge to attempted first-degree murder at a February court date.

He is being held under $2 million bond.

The victim is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.