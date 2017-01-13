Cameron Village break-in suspect found on roof, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Raleigh police found him on the roof of a Cameron Village art gallery during a breaking and entering investigation.

A security guard noticed a hole in the wall of the Cheshire Cat Gallery on Clark Avenue Thursday evening.

Raleigh police arrived, including a SWAT team, to investigate. Officers located Issac Corben Mau hiding on the roof and arrested him.

There have been several reported break-ins at Antique Emporium and Cheshire Cat Gallery this week.

On Monday morning, someone broke into the Antique Emporium by cutting two holes in the wall.

They tried to smash open a jewelry cabinet with a hammer but were not able to get in and left empty-handed because the alarm was going off.

During the week, Cheshire Cat Gallery had been broken into four times and the thief stole some jewelry and samurai swords.

That led to Thursday night’s incident.

Mau was charged with felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. Court records show he was also charged with felony possession of a Schedule II substance.

He posted bond Friday.

