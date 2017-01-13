Company recalls boots for leaving behind swastika footprints

LOS ANGELES. (WCMH) – A shoe company is apologizing after a brand of its boots went viral for leaving behind swastika-shaped tracks.

A Reddit user posted the photos after discovering what the soles of his Polar Fox boots left behind, small swastika-shaped prints.

The user wrote, “There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots.”

The viral post has been viewed more than two million times.

Conal International Trading Company sold the boot on Amazon until the photo went viral. They told KCAL that the design was unintentional and they weren’t aware of the design until they saw the complaint on Reddit.

In a later statement, Conal called the design an ‘obvious mistake’ made by its manufacturer in China.

The boots have since been pulled from Amazon.